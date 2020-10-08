Advertisement

Man found guilty of 1st degree murder

Rockford Police Department officers initially arrived to a shooting on the 900 block of North Rockton Avenue.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old man was found guilty of first degree murder stemming from a Sept. 23, 2017 shooting.

Rockford Police Department officers initially arrived to a shooting on the 900 block of North Rockton Avenue. Officers then arrived at a hospital and found a dead man by the name of Billy Manning.

An autopsy was conducted and the pathologist determined Manning died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, David R. Stephens was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon were authorized.

First degree murder is a class M felony with a sentencing range of 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

“However the jury found that the defendant personally discharged a firearm that proximately caused the death of the victim. Therefore, special enhancements apply that make the defendant eligible for a sentence of 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release,” according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stephens has a court date scheduled for Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. for status in front of Judge Randy Wilt in Courtroom B.

