Loves Park cancels ‘Light Up the Parks’ parade

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Loves Park has canceled the "Light up the Parks” parade.

“Although the parade has become a Parks holiday tradition, the city has discussed this in depth, explored many options, and feel that there is no way that the parade can be held safely and still abide by the current COVID-19 health guidelines,” the city said on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

The city plans to hold the event in November of 2021.

It is with a heavy heart that the City of Loves Park must announce that the annual "Light up the Parks" parade will be... Posted by The City of Loves Park, Illinois on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.