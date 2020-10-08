Advertisement

Illinois attorney sends ‘cease and desist’ letter to Winnebago Co. Health Dept. on behalf of three local restaurants

Local owners go after Winnebago County’s top official after they say recent indoor dining measures are going too far.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nick Fosberg owns Fozzy’s Bar and Grill which joined Casey’s Pub and Nora’s Place on a cease and desist letter sent to Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell fighting recent measures by the health department to stop indoor dining.

“People aren’t going to sit outside in 40-45 degree weather it’s either I lose my business now or I fight this and we see what happens and I lose it later on," said Fosberg.

Illinois attorney Thomas DeVore represents the owners. In his letter he says the health department is trying to intimidate his clients.

“Sometimes we have department of health officials not many, but some like Dr. Martell who for whatever reason personal, political, or otherwise find it necessary to go out here and try to enforce something that can’t be enforced by anyone," said DeVore.

Doctor Martell responds saying:

“It is extremely disappointing that a very small number of restaurants/bars in our community sought legal guidance from a representative outside of our community. At the press briefing, I reported on 30 establishments that had had complaints reported since Saturday (October 3, 2020) with the start of Executive Order #2020-56 and these complaints would be validated before a Notice of Non-Compliance would be issued. I have had no personal interaction with any of the establishments cited in this letter. The Winnebago County Health Department will continue its Enforcement Procedures as outlined and posted on the health department website. These procedures were in place before the issuance of the Executive Order #2020-56 available at  https://www.wchd.org/images/COVID19/9.25.2020_EnforcementProceduresPandemicResponse.pdf.”

DeVore also states in his letter that if the health department takes any further action against his clients it will be met with legal action against the department.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/7/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rockford man indicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
During the investigation, Adrian T. Ryder was identified as a suspect.

News

3 men indicted for attempted 1st degree murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The victim was diagnosed with having suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head.

News

Poplar Grove man arrested in Boone Co. for attempted 1st degree murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Zachary Enk, 25 of Poplar Grove, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.

Latest News

News

RPS 205: Confirmed COVID-19 case at Guilford High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A statement was made after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Harlem High School confirms yet another COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district sent out an email after 3 p.m. with the confirmation.

News

Illinois Bank & Trust Donates $20K to Lewis Lemon Elementary School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Earlier this year Illinois Bank & Trust contributed $100,000 to The YMCA of Rock River Valley and Galena Art & Recreation Center.

News

Race and its potential impact on the 2020 election season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With less than a month until Election Day, the question of how race could impact the course of the season begins to take hold. For NIU's Dr. Joseph Flynn, it starts with exploring its presence in society.

News

Martesha Brown selected to fill Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners seat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Brown will have to run for the seat in the April 2021 election.

News

DA: Suspended Wauwatosa officer will not face charges in death of Alvin Cole

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mensah, now suspended from the department, shot and killed 17-year-old Cole on Feb. 2.