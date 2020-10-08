Advertisement

IDPH: More than 3K new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths added

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,059 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

• Adams County: 1 male 90′s

• Champaign County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 90′s

• Clark County: 1 female 80′s

• Clay County: 1 male 70′s

• Coles County: 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 2 female 60′s, 3 female 80′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• Fayette County: 1 female 70′s

• Greene County: 1 female 80′s

• Kane County: 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Livingston County: 1 male 50′s

• McLean County: 1 male 80′s

• Montgomery County: 1 female 80′s

• Saline County: 1 male 60′s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50′s

• Shelby County: 1 female 90′s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 50′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Vermilion County: 1 male 70′s

• Will County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• Winnebago County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 specimens for a total of 6,105,780. As of Wednesday night, 1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

