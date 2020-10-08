Heintzelman, Dixon capture back-to-back regional championships

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite not winning the Big Northern Conference championship, Dixon proved to be the team to beat at Silver Ridge on Wednesday. The Dutchesses beat Rock Falls by 19 strokes to capture their second straight regional title.

Dixon’s Isabella Heintzelman earned medalist honors shooting a 74.

Rochelle’s Megan Thiravong and Oregon’s Ava Hackman advanced to sectionals as individuals.

Team Leaderboard

Dixon - 349* Rock Falls - 368* Geneseo - 383 Oregon - 395 Princeton - 427 Rock Island (Alleman) - 427 Newman Central Catholic - 448 Bureau Valley - 452 Polo - 456 Erie-Prophetstown - 459 Morrison - 561

Individual Leaderboard

Isabella Heintzelman (Dixon) - 74 Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 77* Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 77 Katie Drew (Dixon) - 84 Ellie Wasson (Rock Falls) - 91 Keely Nguyen (Geneseo) - 91* Olivia Rick (Dixon) - 93 Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 94* Miranda Roemer (Geneseo) - 97* Addie Mills (Geneseo) - 97*

*=Advances to sectionals

