Heintzelman, Dixon capture back-to-back regional championships
Oct. 7, 2020
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite not winning the Big Northern Conference championship, Dixon proved to be the team to beat at Silver Ridge on Wednesday. The Dutchesses beat Rock Falls by 19 strokes to capture their second straight regional title.
Dixon’s Isabella Heintzelman earned medalist honors shooting a 74.
Rochelle’s Megan Thiravong and Oregon’s Ava Hackman advanced to sectionals as individuals.
Team Leaderboard
- Dixon - 349*
- Rock Falls - 368*
- Geneseo - 383
- Oregon - 395
- Princeton - 427
- Rock Island (Alleman) - 427
- Newman Central Catholic - 448
- Bureau Valley - 452
- Polo - 456
- Erie-Prophetstown - 459
- Morrison - 561
Individual Leaderboard
- Isabella Heintzelman (Dixon) - 74
- Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 77*
- Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 77
- Katie Drew (Dixon) - 84
- Ellie Wasson (Rock Falls) - 91
- Keely Nguyen (Geneseo) - 91*
- Olivia Rick (Dixon) - 93
- Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 94*
- Miranda Roemer (Geneseo) - 97*
- Addie Mills (Geneseo) - 97*
*=Advances to sectionals
