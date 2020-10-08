Advertisement

Heintzelman, Dixon capture back-to-back regional championships

Bella Heintzelman led the way for the Dutchesses. The senior earned medalist honors at the Class 1A regional tournament at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite not winning the Big Northern Conference championship, Dixon proved to be the team to beat at Silver Ridge on Wednesday. The Dutchesses beat Rock Falls by 19 strokes to capture their second straight regional title.

Dixon’s Isabella Heintzelman earned medalist honors shooting a 74.

Rochelle’s Megan Thiravong and Oregon’s Ava Hackman advanced to sectionals as individuals.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Dixon - 349*
  2. Rock Falls - 368*
  3. Geneseo - 383
  4. Oregon - 395
  5. Princeton - 427
  6. Rock Island (Alleman) - 427
  7. Newman Central Catholic - 448
  8. Bureau Valley - 452
  9. Polo - 456
  10. Erie-Prophetstown - 459
  11. Morrison - 561

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Isabella Heintzelman (Dixon) - 74
  2. Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 77*
  3. Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 77
  4. Katie Drew (Dixon) - 84
  5. Ellie Wasson (Rock Falls) - 91
  6. Keely Nguyen (Geneseo) - 91*
  7. Olivia Rick (Dixon) - 93
  8. Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 94*
  9. Miranda Roemer (Geneseo) - 97*
  10. Addie Mills (Geneseo) - 97*

*=Advances to sectionals

