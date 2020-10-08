Advertisement

Heavy police presence outside Riverside Apts. in Rockford

Police have not shared why they are at the apartments located at 1905 W. Riverside Blvd. at 12:30 p.m.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least six Rockford Police Department vehicles are outside the Riverside Apartments on Thursday afternoon.

Police have not shared why they are at the apartments located at 1905 W. Riverside Blvd. at 12:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

LIVE: Heavy police presence outside of the Riverside Apartments.

Posted by WIFR TV on Thursday, October 8, 2020

