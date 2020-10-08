Former business owner suing for $650K in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a drug and prostitution raid led to the condemnation of the Rodeway Inn in Rockford in July, the former owner issuing the man who he claims took his property.

The complaint alleges that Mack Kharat took the Rodeway Inn from local businessman Surinder Arora back in March. Arora claims Kharat promised to pay for the property and never did.

The complaint says Arora is looking for $650,000 in damages and return of property. He says Kharat became enriched while owning the Rodeway Inn before it became “a crime den” and allowing it to be condemned.

