Dozens ask Riverview Ice House to stay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of local leaders and business owners have teamed up and are pushing back against the Rockford Park District’s proposal to close the Riverview Ice House.

The group claims the Rockford Park District is trying to curtail the use of the UW Health Sports Factory as a sports tourism destination.

“Riverview is an important sports, cultural and economic anchor in the center of our community,” Jay Graham said. “I hope that the Park District Board of Commissioners and staff will take a step back and reevaluate its current plan to demolish this community treasure and locate all public ice facilities so far away from the center of our city. I encourage them to work alongside our group to Save Riverview Ice House.”

Former mayor Larry Morrissey, state Rep. Maurice West, aldermen Chad Tuneberg, Tim Durkee and Peter Provenzano, along with SupplyCore president and CEO and founder of the Rock River Development Partnership, which runs the downtown Rockford City Market, according to the Rockford Register Star.

Supporters of “Save Riverview Ice House” sent a letter to the Rockford Park District, opposing those recommendations. Commissioners are expected to meet Tuesday, Oct. 13 to consider an action plan that includes the ice house closure.

Part of the plan calls for the closing over several years, moving activities to Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park, where a second sheet of ice would eventually be added. The plan also calls for the UW Health Sports Factory to be used more for local sports events as opposed to hosting tournaments. This would move away from its initial design of being a sports tourism destination.

“We strongly oppose the current staff recommendations due to the negative economic, social, financial, political and legal implications of the decision,” the letter the group sent reads.

Members say after the committee completed a report in Sept. 2018, they heard nothing back until closure was recommended. The group wants the park district to delay any decision on the matters and reconvene a group that had formed in 2014 when discussion first arose about closing the ice house. Members of the group say closing the ice house would disrupt the economic momentum downtown has gained as hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private money have been invested there in the past 15 years. They also say it further erodes the city’s core in favor of investing on the outskirts of town, according to the Rockford Register Star.

The Rockford Park District leaders said that the ice house, which opened in 1975 at 324 N. Madison St., has operated beyond its life span and that its refrigeration system is obsolete. It isn’t financially feasible to make the fixes or consolidate ice services downtown rather than at Carlson Ice Arena, which the district says could cost twice as much, district officials say.

They view closing Riverview as a necessary move to allow for the district to invest in other priorities, such as youth programs and neighborhood parks, according to the Rockford Register Star.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.