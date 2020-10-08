Advertisement

Chicago Blackhawks parting with Cup-winning G Corey Crawford

Corey Crawford
Corey Crawford(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.

General manager Stan Bowman said he had a “bit of an emotional” conversation with Crawford on Thursday.

“The message to Corey and to everyone else today is that we’ve decided that we’ve got some young goaltenders here in Chicago that we believe in,” Bowman said on a video conference call.

Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen, who are in line to share the net with Crawford gone, have a combined 18 games of NHL experience — all belonging to Delia. Bowman said the team is interested in re-signing Malcolm Subban after he was acquired in a February trade with Vegas.

Crawford, who turns 36 on Dec. 31, went 16-20 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average during the pandemic-shortened season. He started every game as Chicago eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round before losing to the Golden Knights in the playoffs.

Crawford, a Montreal native, was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2003 draft and made his debut with the Blackhawks in 2010. He helped the franchise to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.

“Much like Corey needed that opportunity when he came up after the 2010 season — he had been with us for a few years, working his way up — we’ve got a couple young goalies here in Lankinen and Delia who we haven’t given a real big opportunity to,” Bowman said. “With where we’re headed, the NHL is relying more and more on young players. We’re going to embrace that moving forward.”

The Blackhawks missed the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons. They also would have missed out this year if the NHL hadn’t decided to go with a 24-team postseason format.

Whoever replaces Crawford in net jumps into a tough situation. Chicago allowed an NHL-high 35.1 shots per game this year, and rookie defensemen Ian Mitchell and Wyatt Kalynuk are expected to join the lineup next season.

But the move also creates more room to maneuver with the NHL’s flat $81.5 million salary cap. The Blackhawks extended qualifying offers to restricted free agents Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome, and Bowman left open the possibility of bringing back one of team’s non-tendered RFAs.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean these players won’t be coming back to the Blackhawks,” Bowman said. “I think, in particular, we’re hopeful that we can get Malcolm signed.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Class 1A Oregon Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Class 1A Byron Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Class 2A Sterling Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Heintzelman, Dixon capture back-to-back regional championships

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Rochelle’s Megan Thiravong and Oregon’s Ava Hackman advanced to sectionals as individuals.

Latest News

Sports

Rockford Co-Op beats Harlem by one stroke to win second straight girls golf regional

Updated: 20 hours ago
Harlem’s Brighton Young earned medalist honors. The senior was the only golfer to shoot below par, finishing with a 71 (-1).

Sports

Boylan holds off Winnebago to win first girls golf regional since 2013

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Boylan sophomore Ella Greenberg earned medalist honors, shooting a 75.

Sports

NIU releases 6-game football schedule set to begin Nov. 4

Updated: 21 hours ago
One month from now, college football will be back in Northern Illinois. NIU will open its season in DeKalb when the Huskies face Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in a rematch of the 2019 conference championship.

Sports

Dakota boys golf wins first regional title in school history

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
Dakota boys golf won its first regional plaque in school history on Tuesday at the 1A Pearl City Regional.

Sports

Byron, RC’s Beard advance to sectionals

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
Byron and Rockford Christian's Josh Beard advanced to sectionals on Tuesday.

Sports

Hononegah wins first boys golf regional title since 2015

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
The Indians edged out conference rival Guilford by one stroke to win the Class 3A regional title.