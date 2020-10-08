Cherry Valley announces trick-or-treat hours

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Cherry Valley announced trick-or-treat hours for Saturday, Oct. 31.

The hours will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to the village. Cherry Valley asks residents to adhere to the following guidelines.

Stay in groups of 10 or less from the same household.

Face coverings must be worn by everyone over the age of two who can medically tolerate it. (Including those handing out candy).

Maintain social distancing from other groups.

Carry hand sanitizer with you and use it frequently.

Stay home if you are sick.

