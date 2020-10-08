Advertisement

Cherry Valley announces trick-or-treat hours

The village asks residents to adhere to guidelines.
Photo source 123RF
Photo source 123RF(WSAW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Cherry Valley announced trick-or-treat hours for Saturday, Oct. 31.

The hours will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to the village. Cherry Valley asks residents to adhere to the following guidelines.

  • Stay in groups of 10 or less from the same household.
  • Face coverings must be worn by everyone over the age of two who can medically tolerate it. (Including those handing out candy).
  • Maintain social distancing from other groups.
  • Carry hand sanitizer with you and use it frequently.
  • Stay home if you are sick.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mike Pence fly bobblehead unveiled

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newroom
This new bobblehead joins a continually growing lineup that captures 2020 in bobblehead form.

News

NIU cancels spring break, in-person commencement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Students will be able to find more information on their spring courses beginning Oct. 15 on MyNIU.

News

Ill. Board of Higher Education selects DFI fellows, goal of diversity at schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
IBHE is using $1.46 million to support 103 fellows, who were chosen from 20 participating DFI institutions across the state.

News

Appeals Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Latest News

News

Heavy police presence outside Riverside Apts. in Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police have not shared why they are at the apartments located at 1905 W Riverside Blvd. at 12:30 p.m.

News

IDPH: More than 3K new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths added

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

First human West Nile virus death in Ill.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Currently, 24 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois.

News

Loves Park cancels ‘Light Up the Parks’ parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city plans to hold the event in November of 2021.

News

2 children seriously injured after Thursday morning fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Fire Department is still on scene at 600 Furman St.

News

Woman killed in robbery attempt, Rockford PD open homicide investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The investigation is ongoing and police ask residents to avoid the area.