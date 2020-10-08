Cherry Valley announces trick-or-treat hours
The village asks residents to adhere to guidelines.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Cherry Valley announced trick-or-treat hours for Saturday, Oct. 31.
The hours will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to the village. Cherry Valley asks residents to adhere to the following guidelines.
- Stay in groups of 10 or less from the same household.
- Face coverings must be worn by everyone over the age of two who can medically tolerate it. (Including those handing out candy).
- Maintain social distancing from other groups.
- Carry hand sanitizer with you and use it frequently.
- Stay home if you are sick.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.