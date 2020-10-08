Boylan holds off Winnebago to win first girls golf regional since 2013

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Less than a week after winning the NIC-10 tournament, Boylan brings home the hardware once again. The Lady Titans beat Winnebago by 14 strokes to capture their first regional plaque in seven years. Both teams advance to sectionals next week.

Sophomore Ella Greenberg earned medalist honors, shooting a 75.

Rockford Christian’s Emily Kneller, Stillman Valley’s Grace Haas, Pearl City’s Sarah Edler, and Byron’s Paige Bukowski all advance to sectionals as individuals.

Team Leaderboard

Boylan - 357* Winnebago - 371* Byron - 376 Rockford Chrisitan - 389 Galena - 403 Stillman Valley - 419 Pearl City - 432 River Ridge - 435 Genoa-Kingston - 435 Lutheran - 436 Dakota - 451 Eastland - 456 West Carroll - 473

Individual Leaderboard

Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 75 (Medalist) Emily Kneller (R. Christian) - 79* Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 81 Kyra Simon (Winnebago) - 83 Grace Haas (Stillman Valley) - 88* Sarah Edler (Pearl City) - 89* Paige Bukowski (Byron) - 89* Addie Ebersohl (Byron) - 93 Ashley Potter (Winnebago) - 94 Ella Provi (Winnebago) - 95

*=Advances to sectionals

