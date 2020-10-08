Boylan holds off Winnebago to win first girls golf regional since 2013
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Less than a week after winning the NIC-10 tournament, Boylan brings home the hardware once again. The Lady Titans beat Winnebago by 14 strokes to capture their first regional plaque in seven years. Both teams advance to sectionals next week.
Sophomore Ella Greenberg earned medalist honors, shooting a 75.
Rockford Christian’s Emily Kneller, Stillman Valley’s Grace Haas, Pearl City’s Sarah Edler, and Byron’s Paige Bukowski all advance to sectionals as individuals.
Team Leaderboard
- Boylan - 357*
- Winnebago - 371*
- Byron - 376
- Rockford Chrisitan - 389
- Galena - 403
- Stillman Valley - 419
- Pearl City - 432
- River Ridge - 435
- Genoa-Kingston - 435
- Lutheran - 436
- Dakota - 451
- Eastland - 456
- West Carroll - 473
Individual Leaderboard
- Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 75 (Medalist)
- Emily Kneller (R. Christian) - 79*
- Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 81
- Kyra Simon (Winnebago) - 83
- Grace Haas (Stillman Valley) - 88*
- Sarah Edler (Pearl City) - 89*
- Paige Bukowski (Byron) - 89*
- Addie Ebersohl (Byron) - 93
- Ashley Potter (Winnebago) - 94
- Ella Provi (Winnebago) - 95
*=Advances to sectionals
