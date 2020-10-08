Advertisement

Boylan holds off Winnebago to win first girls golf regional since 2013

Ella Greenberg earned medalist honors as she led the Titans to their first regional championship in girls golf since 2013.
Ella Greenberg earned medalist honors as she led the Titans to their first regional championship in girls golf since 2013.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Less than a week after winning the NIC-10 tournament, Boylan brings home the hardware once again. The Lady Titans beat Winnebago by 14 strokes to capture their first regional plaque in seven years. Both teams advance to sectionals next week.

Sophomore Ella Greenberg earned medalist honors, shooting a 75.

Rockford Christian’s Emily Kneller, Stillman Valley’s Grace Haas, Pearl City’s Sarah Edler, and Byron’s Paige Bukowski all advance to sectionals as individuals.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Boylan - 357*
  2. Winnebago - 371*
  3. Byron - 376
  4. Rockford Chrisitan - 389
  5. Galena - 403
  6. Stillman Valley - 419
  7. Pearl City - 432
  8. River Ridge - 435
  9. Genoa-Kingston - 435
  10. Lutheran - 436
  11. Dakota - 451
  12. Eastland - 456
  13. West Carroll - 473

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 75 (Medalist)
  2. Emily Kneller (R. Christian) - 79*
  3. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 81
  4. Kyra Simon (Winnebago) - 83
  5. Grace Haas (Stillman Valley) - 88*
  6. Sarah Edler (Pearl City) - 89*
  7. Paige Bukowski (Byron) - 89*
  8. Addie Ebersohl (Byron) - 93
  9. Ashley Potter (Winnebago) - 94
  10. Ella Provi (Winnebago) - 95

*=Advances to sectionals

