Boone County health leaders stress importance of contact tracing

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Health department leaders say contact tracing can be an effective tool in controlling COVID-19. but who are the people tracking those who might be infected?

“Our goal is to prevent it and protect the public as much as we can,” said Eva Esqueda, Boone County Contact Tracer,"

Esqueda took the job as a contract tracer in August with hopes of assisting those living in Boone County.

“When I saw that it was a position that opens It is great to know that I am being a part of a community and helping out,” Esqueda said.

Esqueda’s job is to reach out to people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and dig deeper to find out where the exposure took place and who else around them could be at risk.

“We document that and enter that into the system and we explain in isolation what to do,” Esqueda said.

To become a contact tracer in Boone County you need a high school diploma, the ability to speak English and Spanish and good interpersonal skills.

“Ultimately the goal is to work with them so they feel comfortable enough to divulge as much information as you can gather,” said Amy Peralta, Boone County contact tracing supervisor.

“You know we are not asking for financial information we are not asking for social security there are some unfortunate scams out there so it’s really important they verify it is the health department,” said Amanda Mehl, Boone County Public Health Administrator.

The health departments and their contract tracers can also help those people who must isolate or quarantine find someone to handle everyday tasks.

“Do you need groceries? Do you need cleaning supplies? Anything like that and I have had a good response,” Esqueda said.

If you have any general questions regarding COVID-19 the Boone County Health Department encourages you to give the office a call or visit its website.

