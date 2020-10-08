Advertisement

Boone Co. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,298 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 24 cases were announced Thursday.

Of those cases, 1,059 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 53 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 143 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 257 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 178 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 244 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 191 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 107 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 71 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 39 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

