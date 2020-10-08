Advertisement

3 men indicted for attempted 1st degree murder

The victim was diagnosed with having suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County grand jury returned an indictment against three men for attempted first degree murder stemming from an Aug. 24 incident.

The Rockford Police Department was sent to the Big Foot Lounge in Rockford for a report of a victim who had been beaten unconscious. The victim was diagnosed with having suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head.

During the investigation, 39-year-old Nicholas A. Clark, Sr., 18-year-old Nicholas A. Clark, Jr. and 25-year-old Gene E. Wheeler were named as suspects. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

All three men face charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery involving great bodily harm, aggravated battery on a public place of accommodation and mob action.

Nicholas Clark, Sr. and Nicholas Clark, Jr. are scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Wheeler is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Ronald White in Courtroom 316 on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Winnebago County Courthouse.

