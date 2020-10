ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two children and a third person were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries after a fire in Rockford Thursday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department is still on scene at 600 Furman St. Two children were rescued by the fire department.

