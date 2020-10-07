Vacant house fire in 1700 block of Will James Road in New Milford shuts off gas to entire block

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant house fire causes New Milford and Black Hawk Fire crews to request Nicor shut off natural gas to the 1700 block of Will James Road.

According to New Milford Fire Chief Jon Trail, the fire was fought defensively to protect surrounding houses. In the process of fighting the flames, the gas meter of the vacant house failed, causing a natural gas ignition. Once the gas was controlled, the fire was quickly extinguished.

The house was deemed a total loss.

