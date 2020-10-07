Advertisement

Vacant house fire in 1700 block of Will James Road in New Milford shuts off gas to entire block

$30,000 in estimated damages
The house was deemed a total loss.
The house was deemed a total loss.(MGN)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant house fire causes New Milford and Black Hawk Fire crews to request Nicor shut off natural gas to the 1700 block of Will James Road.

According to New Milford Fire Chief Jon Trail, the fire was fought defensively to protect surrounding houses. In the process of fighting the flames, the gas meter of the vacant house failed, causing a natural gas ignition. Once the gas was controlled, the fire was quickly extinguished.

The house was deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two dead after motorcycle rear-ends pickup truck in Rock County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Driver of pickup truck was not injured

News

Illinois loses millions in gaming revenue, area officials explain local impact

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The state sees red as revenue from gambling plummets and local counties are also feeling the financial effects too.

News

Lucha Cantina begins new venture, Ranchero Pizza

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lucha Cantina begins its newest venture, Ranchero Pizza, as it adapts to new COVID restrictions on indoor dining.

News

Belvidere Park District lays out possible plans for new aquatic center

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
The Belvidere Park District sent a survey to residents who say they would be interested in a new aquatic center if it meant an updated facility.

Latest News

News

Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have debate’ next week if Trump still has coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
News comes after the president returned to the White House.

News

Hope 6

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Freeport: Area businesses explore solar energy

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“Solar and wind are actually the fastest growing occupation according to Bureau of Labor Statistics,” said Bushinsky.

News

Administration official: Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Miller is the top White House aide.

News

Committee investigating Madigan won’t meet until after election

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Republicans pounced on Welch’s decision to delay further hearings until after election, accusing Welch of trying to protect Madigan and cover up the truth.

News

218 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co., positivity rate at 10.2%

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 6,903 from 6,685 on Monday.