Two dead after motorcycle rear-ends pickup truck in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wisc. (WIFR) - Two are dead after a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Rock County authorities say a 67-year-old Janesville man was driving the motorcycle when it rear ended a pickup truck waiting to turn left off of Highway 104. A 57-year-old female passenger from Beloit was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the accident.

