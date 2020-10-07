Advertisement

RPS 205: Confirmed COVID-19 case at Guilford High School

A statement was made after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public School District confirmed that a person at Guilford High School tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement was made after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Dear Guilford High School families & staff,

This letter is to inform our families and staff that another person at our school has tested positive for COVID-19, or the coronavirus. The person is isolated at home and will not return to school until they are cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department. We must protect their privacy and can’t share any additional information about the case.

With help from the Health Department, we have already contacted any students, staff or families who might have recently been in close contact with or exposed to this individual. A close contact or exposure is a person who was within six feet of the affected person for at least 15 minutes or longer. Close contacts to a confirmed case of COVID-19 are required to remain in quarantine at home for 14 calendar days starting from the last day of contact with the confirmed case. That two-week quarantine timeline is required even if they test negative or don’t show any symptoms of COVID-19.

We are sharing this letter with all school families and staff as a courtesy and precaution. There is nothing more important to us than the safety and health of our students, staff and families.

We continue to follow guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep our students and staff safe. At school, we are still encouraging students and staff to remain at least six feet apart when they’re able, always wear a face covering or mask, frequently wash their hands, and stay home if they’re not feeling well.

If you have questions or concerns related to COVID-19, please send an email to HSCOVID19@rps205.com.

Sincerely,

Gus Carter, Principal

Guilford High School

Amy O’Reilly, Nurse

Guilford High School"

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man indicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
During the investigation, Adrian T. Ryder was identified as a suspect.

News

3 men indicted for attempted 1st degree murder

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The victim was diagnosed with having suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head.

News

Poplar Grove man arrested in Boone Co. for attempted 1st degree murder

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Zachary Enk, 25 of Poplar Grove, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.

News

Harlem High School confirms yet another COVID-19 case

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district sent out an email after 3 p.m. with the confirmation.

Latest News

News

Illinois Bank & Trust Donates $20K to Lewis Lemon Elementary School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Earlier this year Illinois Bank & Trust contributed $100,000 to The YMCA of Rock River Valley and Galena Art & Recreation Center.

News

Race and its potential impact on the 2020 election season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With less than a month until Election Day, the question of how race could impact the course of the season begins to take hold. For NIU's Dr. Joseph Flynn, it starts with exploring its presence in society.

News

Martesha Brown selected to fill Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners seat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Brown will have to run for the seat in the April 2021 election.

News

DA: Suspended Wauwatosa officer will not face charges in death of Alvin Cole

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mensah, now suspended from the department, shot and killed 17-year-old Cole on Feb. 2.

News

Indiana added to Winnebago Co. quarantine travel list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Wisconsin is also included in the travel list.

News

Dispensaries react to record breaking recreational cannabis sales

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Illinois reports a surge in cannabis sales for the seventh straight month, with statewide recreational sales surpassing $67.6 million in September.