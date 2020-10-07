Rockford to host virtual open house on new bike path

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is exploring the idea of a new bike path along Highcrest Road, between Spring Creek Road and Alpine Road.

As part of this initiative, the city is applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant.

The public is invited to a virtual open house on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. to learn more about the potential bike path and share your input. There will be a brief presentation, along with live audience polling and moderated Q and A.

People may register to attend here.

