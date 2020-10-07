Advertisement

Rockford residents charged with home invasion, kidnapping

Detectives identified the suspects as Jastacckyanna Hill and Gregory Williams.
Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 24-year-olds from Rockford face several charges after being arrested on Tuesday morning.

Rockford detectives assigned to the Narcotics and Violent Crime Units identified two suspects who were alleged to be involved in violent crime, and the sale of various drugs in and around the Rockford area. Detectives identified the suspects as Jastacckyanna Hill and Gregory Williams, both 24, and also a residence in the 1700 block of MacArthur Avenue.

The investigation was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. A search warrant was authorized for the residence, along with arrest warrants for Williams and Hill.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, detectives executed the search warrant. During the search, Hill and Williams were inside the residence and arrested. Another woman and two young children were also inside the residence. Detectives found a stolen machine pistol, a stolen handgun, ammunition, cocaine, cannabis and a large amount of money.

Hill was charged with two counts of child endangerment, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm and a warrant for home invasion and kidnapping.

Williams was charged two counts of child endangerment, two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm and a warrant for home invasion and kidnapping.

