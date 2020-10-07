Rockford Chamber supports switch to County Executive form of government

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On the Nov. 3 ballot, voters have a question before them on switching the form of government in Winnebago County from the Township Form to the Executive Form of government.

“Given all that has transpired in the past few years in Winnebago County government, it’s clear that stability and leadership is necessary and will not be achieved under the current form of governance,” the Rockford Chamber of Commerce said.

The ballot question reads as follows: “Shall the County of Winnebago adopt the county executive form of government and elect not to become a home rule unit?” Yes____ No____.

Why is home rule referenced in the question?

“It is done so to ensure home rule powers do not apply to this change in government,” the Rockford Chamber of Commerce said.

