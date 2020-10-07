Advertisement

Poplar Grove man arrested in Boone Co. for attempted 1st degree murder

Zachary Enk, 25 of Poplar Grove, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.
Boone County Sheriff
Boone County Sheriff
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Poplar Grove man on attempted first degree murder on Tuesday.

Boone County deputies were sent to a residence found in the 200 block of White Oak Drive in Poplar Grove for a person who had been stabbed on Tuesday at 6:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 41-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. The victim sustained non-life threating injuries.

The alleged offender, who had fled the residence, was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m., after a manhunt by Boone County deputies, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Enk, 25 of Poplar Grove, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery. Enk remains in the custody of the Boone County Jail on a no bond.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely. A class X felony is punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. A class 3 felony is punishable by two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections,” according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime or narcotic trafficking to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144, or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

