Names released of motorcycle riders killed in Rock Co. crash

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the names of the man and woman killed Tuesday when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in the Town of Magnolia.

The medical examiner’s office identified them as Albert H. Kath III, of Janesville, and Tammy S. Northrup, of Beloit. Its report confirmed both Kath, 67, and Northrup, 57, were pronounced dead at the scene and the preliminary investigation indicated they both died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a crash at N. HWY 104 and Dunphy Road.

Investigators determined a pickup truck, driven by a 40-year-old male from Evansville, was heading northbound on HWY 104 and stopped to turn west on Dunphy Rd. While the truck was stopped, the motorcycle, which was being driven by Kath, ran into the back of it, throwing both him and Northrup off the bike.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

