Martesha Brown selected to fill Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners seat

Brown will have to run for the seat in the April 2021 election.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Martesha Brown will fill the vacant seat on the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners.

On Aug. 25, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners accepted a letter of resignation from Commissioner Julianne Elliott. Board members and Executive Director Jay Sandine interviewed five board candidate finalists individually at special board meetings on Oct. 5 and 6.

After the interviews, the board discussed the results, and decided to select Martesha Brown to fill the vacant seat. Brown will have to run for the seat in the April 2021 election. Commissioners are elected to serve six-year terms and volunteer their time.

“Martesha is going to be a huge asset to this organization and has an extensive record of community service, volunteering, awards, and honors. Martesha also has many years of experience in the parks and recreation industry. She is a respected leader in our community and we are incredibly excited for her to join the board as we work towards achieving our communities' priorities,” Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners President Scott Olson said.

Brown will be sworn in at the next Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. in the board room at Webbs Norman Center, 401 S. Main St.

“I am excited to be the first African-American woman to become a Rockford Park District Commissioner and to be a representative for an organization that has made a major impact on my life and the lives of others. From being a participant, volunteer, and previous employee with over 15 years of experience in parks and recreation, it has come full circle to step into this role. I look forward to bringing a diverse and unique perspective to this volunteer experience and am honored to be able to serve the community,” Brown said.

