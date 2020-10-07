Advertisement

Lucha Cantina begins new venture, Ranchero Pizza

With new mitigations in place preventing indoor dining, Lucha is getting creative rolling out Ranchero Pizza.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Ranchero Pizza opened Tuesday with the hopes of bringing Latin influence to pizza in the Rockford area.

Many restaurant and bar owners have voiced their opinions regarding the recent mitigations being placed on indoor dining, but owner of Lucha Cantina and now Ranchero Pizza Josh Binning has taken the new mitigations in stride by expanding his operations. Ranchero Pizza will offer a different take on pizza adding in the flavors of Lucha Cantina’s Latin and Mexican flavors.

“You know the goal of Ranchero Pizza is just to offer our guests a new product, you know we’ve had Lucha it’s been here for seven years but right now with our inside dining being taken away and we’re choosing right now to not do outside either to just focus on our curbside. It’s just another revenue stream for restaurants or a restaurant like us to just find a way to make it through,” said owner Josh Binning.

Ranchero Pizza will be open for curb side pickup Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

