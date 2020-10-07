Advertisement

Loves Park announces trick-or-treat times, guidelines

Halloween trick or treat
Halloween trick or treat(KCRG File)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Loves Park is planning for trick-or-treating festivities to carry-on this year with a number of guidelines to minimize the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

Trick-or-treating in the Loves Park will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating Guidelines:

  • Anyone participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should maintain 6-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings.
  • Anyone who has tested positive or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or someone who isn’t feeling well should not be a part of in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
  • Consider leaving commercially wrapped candy (spaced apart) on a tray for the children to take with proper social distancing from the candy giver.
  • Please trick-or-treat in groups with household members only.
  • Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be eaten until after handwashing and/or sanitizing.

Even though children may be walking through neighborhoods, residents are not obligated to give-out candy. Anyone who is not comfortable doing so, can simply leave their front porch light off and/or keep their front door closed.

