Local nurse navigator and breast cancer survivor uses her experience to help others

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When a patient hears the dreaded words, “you have breast cancer,” they can become emotional and fearful. But then a nurse navigator comes to their rescue, to stand by their side through the toughest moments.

OSF nurse navigator Lisa Bruno provides patients optimism by sharing her own experience of beating breast cancer in 2005. Bruno says she didn’t have someone to stand by her side through her journey. This led her to become a navigator to work with women each day, providing education, resources, and most importantly hope.

“When they are newly diagnosed with breast cancer a lot of them are working and they are trying to manage how am I going to keep working? How am I going to take care of my family? So I do a lot of what I call social work as well and instilling in them a belief that they can get through this,”

Bruno has worked with OSF’s cancer center for more than 20 years, and three other staff members at the cancer center just celebrated their 25th anniversary.

