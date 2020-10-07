Advertisement

Local experts provide tips on voting safely during the 2020 election

Extra hand sanitizer is highly recommended.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four weeks from today, Americans who aren’t doing mail in ballots will head to the polls for in person voting.

The CDC recommends doing mail in voting or early voting to reduce the number of people at polling places on November 3rd. If it’s too late or you only feel comfortable voting in person. There are specific guidelines that the CDC has put in place to make the voting process as safe as possible, and doctors at SwedishAmerican say there are common sense steps voters can take on their own.

“Try to maintain social distancing, keeping at least six feet from each other when you’re an indoor confined space," said SwedishAmerican Family Medicine Attendant Philip Carlson-Dexter. "Wear a mask at all times. And really voters can also bring your own hand sanitizer and really just hand sanitize as often as you think about it. Wash your hands as much as you can because that will reduce your rate of transmission as well.”

