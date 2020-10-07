Advertisement

Jacob Blake out of hospital, moved to rehabilitation center

(Kenosha County Court via AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Jacob Blake has left the hospital and is now in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.

His attorney, Patrick Cafferty, reported the change, telling NBC-affiliate TMJ4 that the move happened several weeks ago. He did not indicate how long his client would be at the new facility.

His family said at the time that Blake was paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake was shot seven times in August by Kenosha police officer Rusten Shesky. The shooting sparked a wave of protests in Wisconsin and around the country.

