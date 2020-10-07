Advertisement

Indiana added to Winnebago Co. quarantine travel list

Wisconsin is also included in the travel list.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People traveling from Indiana or hosting visitors from the state should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to Winnebago County.

The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Oct. 6. Wisconsin is also included in the travel list.

Employers should make provisions as practical for remote work upon an individual’s return to support quarantine. A negative COVID-19 test upon return or departure of visitors from high risk areas does not change the required length of quarantine, according to the WCHD.

More information on the county’s travel guidelines can be found here.

