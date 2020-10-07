Illinois looses millions in gaming revenue, area officials explain local impact

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For Stateline cities with no property tax, like Loves Park, revenue from gaming is crucial and Mayor Greg Jury says although they’ve taken a hit they also look to be on the rebound.

“We rely on sales tax and gaming and other things that help us provide the services for all of our residents and businesses," said Jury.

Jury says revenue from gaming took a big dip since the start of the pandemic.

“We normally average around $80,000 a month, so that was obviously over a quarter of a million dollars that we lost in revenue for the City of Loves Park," said Jury.

Jury says once gaming resumed over the summer he was surprised how much money the city brought in during one month.

“It was $98,000 I mean so for us that’s great," said Jury.

Unlike Loves Park, Illinois' gaming recovery is slow as the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability reports the state lost nearly $200 million in revenue during fiscal year 2020.

“That also has a negative effect on our community because if the gaming revenue that pay for all the capital projects road bridges rail projects and those all get delayed because gaming revenues have been so dramatically affected," said 35th District Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson

