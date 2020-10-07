Illinois Bank & Trust Donates $20K to Lewis Lemon Elementary School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Bank & Trust will donate $20,000 to Lewis Lemon Elementary School.

“This week we celebrated World Teachers' Day, a day dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” Jeff Hultman, Illinois Bank & Trust CEO said. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate, according to the bank.

Earlier this year Illinois Bank & Trust contributed $100,000 to The YMCA of Rock River Valley and Galena Art & Recreation Center in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” Hultman said. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

