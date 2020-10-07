Advertisement

Ill. hits 6M COVID-19 tests, adds 2,630 cases with 42 deaths

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,630 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with 42 additional deaths.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

• Bureau County: 1 female 40′s

• Champaign County: 1 female 80′s

• Christian County: 1 female 70′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Clinton County: 1 female 80′s

• Coles County: 1 female 80′s

• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 males 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

• Franklin County: 1 male 90′s

• Kane County: 1 female 70′s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 70′s

• Madison County: 1 female 90′s

• Marion County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• Perry County: 1 female 60′s

• Randolph County: 1 male 70′s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 70′s

• Saline County: 1 female 80′s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 90′s

• Shelby County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• Wabash County: 1 male 70′s

• Will County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 females 90′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 – October 6 is 3.5 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,820 specimens for a total of 6,033,289. As of Tuesday night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

