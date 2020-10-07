Advertisement

Former Loves Park woman sentenced to 15 months in prison for wire fraud

McKinney admitted to offenses that happened between June 2013 and September 2016.
(MGN)
(MGN)(KOTA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) -- A former Loves Park woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud while employed for a Stateline roofing company.

Michelle McKinney will also serve 3 years of supervised release and pay restitution in the amount of $470,454, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

McKinney admitted to offenses that happened between June 2013 and September 2016. It involved a company that was located in Rockton from 2013 to March 2014, then relocated to Beloit from March 2014 through 2016. She pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2019.

According to a plea agreement, McKinney was employed as an account manager by a company that operated a cloud-based construction management program. She schemed to defraud her employer and obtain money and property by fraudulent representations and concealing material facts.

McKinney was responsible for the oversight of the company’s payroll, human resources, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. Without the company’s knowledge, she had multiple corporate credit cards and access to the company’s bank account and accompanying debit card.

McKinney used credit cards and a debit card to make unauthorized purchases, totaling more than $475,000, according to the plea.

She disguised her unauthorized charges in the company’s accounting system as company expenses, such as office supplies or fees, in order to conceal the purchases.

The name of the roofing company was not disclosed.

