Epi the arson dog lends a paw to get arsonists off the streets

One of the Rockford fire department’s most valuable members sniffs her way through investigations looking for clues.
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the Rockford Fire Department’s most valuable members sniffs her way through investigations looking for clues.

“I’m able to work with my best friend every single day,” said Rockford Fire Lt. John McGee.

Epi works alongside her partner McGee.

“We’ve worked between 80 and 100 fires a year. We’ve been deployed around the Midwest including Chicago,” McGee said.

Trained by the ATF through its accelerant detection program, Epi uses her sense of smell to locate items that may have been used to start a fire.

“It’s having her smell an odor such as gas and feeding her. and doing it over and over and over again,” McGee said.

Epi sprang into action in early September at the scene of a massive fire at the former Metro Christian Centre Church. According to the criminal complaint, Epi searched the area and led officers to suspect Edward Wash. She followed the smell of his shoes.

“She was a tool used in those two fires we had,” McGee said.

Wash is charged with three counts of arson for the church fire, a house fire on 7th St and a dumpster fire on madison st.

“We have probably sent close to 200 to 220 items of evidence and about 98% of those have come back positive for the presence of an ignitable liquid,” McGee said.

McGee says Epi adds a few extra responsibilities to his job but every second is worth it.

“It’s very rewarding and I hope I have laid down the groundwork for the next investigator to get a dog in Rockford,” McGee said.

It’s fire prevention week and McGee wants to remind the community that most accidental house fires start in the kitchen so it’s important to be careful while cooking.

