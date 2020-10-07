Dispensaries react to record breaking recreational cannibis sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois reports a surge in cannabis sales for the seventh straight month, with statewide sales surpassing $67.6 million in September.

Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois jumped to more than 430 million dollars so far this year and experts predict the trend will continue as people learn more about the plant.

“First of all more people are becoming aware that cannabis is legal here in Illinois for adult use," Spokesperson for Cresco Labs and Sunnyside Dispensaries Jason Erkes said. "Second of all, there’s more stores opening there’s more product and supply coming to market so people have more options to choose from to spend when they go to the store.”

Erkes also credits high demand for the increase, which possibly is influenced by the pandemic.

“It’s nice that cannabis became legal in January shortly before the pandemic started and that people can rely on this for their everyday wellness to help get through the day and to help make them feel better," Erkes said.

Owner and COO of Mapleglen Care Center Amy Manganelli says the business waited to sell recreational marijuana until May to ensure her medical patients would be covered. Once she opened doors for all adults products flew off the shelves.

“I feel ok about the demand," Manganelli said. "Could we have more? Yes.”

