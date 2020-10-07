Advertisement

Derek Chauvin, officer charged in killing of George Floyd, released from prison

Chauvin had been at the prison since May 31 where he is awaiting trial for Floyd’s death.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension benefits even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension benefits even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.(Associated Press)
By CBS
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Derek Chauvin, an officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has been released from prison after posting bond.

Chauvin was released from the Oak Park Heights, Minnesota prison after posting a non-cash bond, according to CBS17.

CBS17 reports state court records show Chauvin posted bond.

Chauvin had been at the prison since May 31 where he is awaiting trial for Floyd’s death.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Video showed Chauvin with his knee on the neck of Floyd during the arrest.

Floyd was killed on Memorial Day death at the intersection of E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Three other officers also face charges in Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford to host virtual open house on new bike path

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As part of this initiative, the city is applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant.

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Wisconsin health officials announced Wednesday that they’ve opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

News

Ill. hits 6M COVID-19 tests, adds 2,630 cases with 42 deaths

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

Illinois Department of Labor stresses need for grain bin safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Grain storage is a particularly dangerous area on family farms and in other agricultural settings.

Latest News

News

Rockford Chamber supports switch to County Executive form of government

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘Clear that stability and leadership is necessary and will not be achieved under the current form of governance,’ the Rockford Chamber said.

News

Jacob Blake out of hospital, moved to rehabilitation center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Jacob Blake has left the hospital and is now in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.

News

City of Rockford accepting proposals for police body cameras

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Proposals are due by Oct. 30.

News

Loves Park announces trick-or-treat times, guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
Trick-or-treating is a go for the village of Loves Park, after officials release the times and guidelines on Wednesday.

News

Breast cancer survivor makes generous donation to OSF cancer center

Updated: 6 hours ago
After overcoming breast cancer, Theresa Johnson wanted to give back to patients fighting the same fight.

News

Local experts provide tips on voting safely during the 2020 election

Updated: 6 hours ago
There are specific guidelines that the CDC has put in place to make the voting process as safe as possible.