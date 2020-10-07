Dakota boys golf wins first regional title in school history
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Dakota boys golf won its first regional plaque in school history on Tuesday at the 1A Pearl City Regional.
The Indians were led by seniors Ian Peterson and Ethan Rood.
Eastland also advanced to sectionals. Junior Andy Anderson was the medalist with a score of 76.
Aquin’s Lane Peirson also qualified for sectionals with an 81.
Team Leaderboard
- Dakota - 341*
- Eastland - 345*
- Galena - 346
- Stockton - 349
- Aquin - 366
- East Dubuque - 371
- Pearl City - 380
- River Ridge - 394
- Forreston - 434
- Warren - 438
- West Carroll - 441
Individual Leaderboard
- Andy Anderson (Eastland) - 76 (Medalist)
- Thomas Hereau (River Ridge) - 78*
- Ian Peterson (Dakota) - 79
- Ryan Stoffregen (Galena) - 79*
- Ethan Rood (Dakota) - 80
- Lane Peirson (Aquin) - 81*
- Mitchel Coffey (Stockton) - 82*
- Jake Townsend (Galena) - 83
- Jacob McLuckie (West Carroll) - 84
- Kellen Henze (Eastland) - 84
*=Advances to sectionals
