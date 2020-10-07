Advertisement

Dakota boys golf wins first regional title in school history

Dakota golf
Dakota golf(WIFR)
Oct. 6, 2020
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Dakota boys golf won its first regional plaque in school history on Tuesday at the 1A Pearl City Regional.

The Indians were led by seniors Ian Peterson and Ethan Rood.

Eastland also advanced to sectionals. Junior Andy Anderson was the medalist with a score of 76.

Aquin’s Lane Peirson also qualified for sectionals with an 81.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Dakota - 341*
  2. Eastland - 345*
  3. Galena - 346
  4. Stockton - 349
  5. Aquin - 366
  6. East Dubuque - 371
  7. Pearl City - 380
  8. River Ridge - 394
  9. Forreston - 434
  10. Warren - 438
  11. West Carroll - 441

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Andy Anderson (Eastland) - 76 (Medalist)
  2. Thomas Hereau (River Ridge) - 78*
  3. Ian Peterson (Dakota) - 79
  4. Ryan Stoffregen (Galena) - 79*
  5. Ethan Rood (Dakota) - 80
  6. Lane Peirson (Aquin) - 81*
  7. Mitchel Coffey (Stockton) - 82*
  8. Jake Townsend (Galena) - 83
  9. Jacob McLuckie (West Carroll) - 84
  10. Kellen Henze (Eastland) - 84

*=Advances to sectionals

