Dakota boys golf wins first regional title in school history

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Dakota boys golf won its first regional plaque in school history on Tuesday at the 1A Pearl City Regional.

The Indians were led by seniors Ian Peterson and Ethan Rood.

Eastland also advanced to sectionals. Junior Andy Anderson was the medalist with a score of 76.

Aquin’s Lane Peirson also qualified for sectionals with an 81.

Team Leaderboard

Dakota - 341* Eastland - 345* Galena - 346 Stockton - 349 Aquin - 366 East Dubuque - 371 Pearl City - 380 River Ridge - 394 Forreston - 434 Warren - 438 West Carroll - 441



Individual Leaderboard

Andy Anderson (Eastland) - 76 (Medalist) Thomas Hereau (River Ridge) - 78* Ian Peterson (Dakota) - 79 Ryan Stoffregen (Galena) - 79* Ethan Rood (Dakota) - 80 Lane Peirson (Aquin) - 81* Mitchel Coffey (Stockton) - 82* Jake Townsend (Galena) - 83 Jacob McLuckie (West Carroll) - 84 Kellen Henze (Eastland) - 84



*=Advances to sectionals

