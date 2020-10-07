Cold front to bring Stateline modest changes Wednesday and Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to imagine just a few short days ago, the Stateline was mired in its coolest stretch of weather since May. Now, that seems like nothing more than a distant memory. Temperatures Tuesday catapulted all the way up to 76°, levels nearly ten degrees above normal. A cold front’s passage Wednesday Morning will likely bring our temperatures down a bit, but by no means are we talking about anything we’d even remotely consider to be cool.

Speaking of the aforementioned cold front, it’s clearly visible to our north Tuesday Evening, as evidenced by the line of showers working through the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, as well as in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota. The good news is that we’ll avoid any of the rainfall, however, we do think at least some partial cloud cover will sneak in here later on Tuesday Night or early Wednesday Morning.

A cold front is dropping southward Tuesday Evening, and will swing through our area Wednesday. It won't likely bring us any rain though. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The big question now is whether or not the cloud cover will impede potential viewing of Mars, which Tuesday Night is closer to Earth as it will be at any point over the next 15 years! It’s presently “only” 33.9 million miles away. Viewing of the Red Planet will commence as it rises in the eastern sky just before 7:00pm, and will continue through well after 7:00 Wednesday Morning. The prime viewing of Mars will be as the planet’s at its highest in the sky, and that will be right around Midnight. At that time, you’ll want to direct your attention nearly due south. Current indications are that clouds will remain well to the north at that hour, and temperatures will remain quite comfortable in the lower 60s.

Mars will be closest to Earth tonight than it will be at any point for the next 15 years. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies should remain clear for the best viewing of Mars tonight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any clouds we do see overnight will come in the 3:00 to 6:00am window, and will not likely have any impact on our weather Wednesday. The wind does shift to the northwest in the wake of the front’s passage, so temperatures will likely fall a couple degrees shy of the 76° registered Tuesday.

Following the cold front's passage Wednesday Morning, slightly cooler air will funnel in thanks to the wind shift to the northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The wind will become more northerly Thursday, so another one or two degree drop in temperatures can be anticipated. However, most places should still remain in the lower 70s, and sunshine will be in full control once again.

Winds will shift to the north Thursday, bringing temperatures down another few degrees. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warming, and strong warming at that, will ensue beginning Friday amid rapidly strengthening southwesterly winds. All indications suggest temperatures will have little trouble reaching the 80° mark over just about the entire Stateline. A second consecutive 80° remains a very solid bet to occur Saturday as well! While we’ll be a touch cooler Sunday and Monday, we’re to remain dry. Our one and only rain chance over the next ten days looks to come next Tuesday, with a transition to a more seasonable regime to follow.

Temperatures are to be well above normal for at least the next week, before a transition to a more seasonable pattern later next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

