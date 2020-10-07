Advertisement

City of Rockford accepting proposals for police body cameras

Proposals are due by Oct. 30.
(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford issued a request for proposals for body worn cameras for police officers.

Proposals are due by Oct. 30. The Rockford City Council is expected to vote on a proposal by the end of November.

Staff will work on establishing clear policies and procedures for their use before implementation, according to a Facebook post by the city on Wednesday.

BODY WORN CAMERAS: The City has issued a Request for Proposals for body worn cameras for police officers. Proposals are...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

“I, along with the citizen-led Community Relations Community, City Council, Chief Dan O’Shea and the police union, believe body cameras are critically important to our police department,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “I am hopeful that this step will help increase transparency between officers and the community.”

