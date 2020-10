Byron, RC’s Beard advance to sectionals

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - After winning its conference tournament, Byron boys golf advanced out of its own regional on Tuesday as it finished in second.

The Tigers ended up 16 strokes behind Elgin Academy.

Rockford Christian’s Josh Beard also advanced to sectionals as he shot an 82.

Team Leaderboard

Elgin Academy - 323* Byron - 339* Westminster Christian - 343 St. Edward - 344 Rockford Christian - 348 Winnebago - 369 Rockford Lutheran - 388 Du-Pec - 407 North Boone - 407 Harvest Christian - 416 Schaumburg Christian - 425 Rochelle Zell - 465

Individual Leaderboard

Jackson Hulsey (Westminster Christian) - 72 (Medalist)* Maison Brandt (Byron) - 78 Johnathan Vogt (Elgin Academy) - 79 Nikiel Karna (Elgin Academy) - 80 Evan Sperling (St. Edward) - 81* Josh Beard (Rockford Christian) - 82* Mitchel Coffey (St. Edward) - 82* Alex Berlin (Elgin Academy) - 82 John Yavari (Elgin Academy) - 82 Tom McQueeny (St. Edward) - 83

*=Advances to sectionals

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.