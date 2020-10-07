Businesses refuse to comply to executive order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

John Scanlan owns The Filling Station and a few more restaurants in the Rockford area. He says if he closes indoor dining, it will threaten his businesses of going under.

“You can go to Menards or you can go to the grocery store and pick up a piece of fruit at the grocery store,” says John Scanlan, the owner of Filling Station. “You don’t know who has touched it.”

Region 1, which includes Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties have a seven-day rolling positivity rate that is a little more than 10 percent. Until it averages 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, indoor dining will not return. Scanlan says his restaurants initially complied with all mandates and continues requiring masks and distanced tables.

“By having carry-out and dining susceptible to the weather, that is a slow and miserable death. Or the state is going to come and close us, and that is a quick death,” said Scanlan.

He says the Winnebago County Heath Department recently paid them a visit. The filling station received a verbal warning. Scanlan says he worries about his license being revoked.

“You want to know the truth? I can give you the keys we can lock the doors and you own the place,” said Scanlan.

We reached out to the Winnebago County health department’s Dr. Sandra Martell, who provided a written statement. She says the department will continue with enforcement procedures set by an executive order.

“We obviously have a problem, my sister had the Covid, thankfully, she got through it. Is this something that is going to run its course or are businesses going to have a slow death,” asked Scanlan.

