Breast cancer survivor makes generous donation to OSF cancer center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s breast and liver cancer awareness month, and a woman with a connection to both donates dozens of items to patients at OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center

Theresa Johnson overcame breast cancer in 2017. After her friend died of liver cancer a few months ago, she wanted to do something special for patients. With most events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she created her own basket of items, with help from Rocky’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park.

“I think all of us have been affected in some way by cancer whether personally or through family members and friends," Johnson said. "But mainly we want to encourage people at the cancer to keep up the fight, it’s not easy and we want them to know they are not alone.”

Johnson says a mammogram is what saved her life. She encourages everyone to get their annual screenings done.

