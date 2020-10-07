Advertisement

Boone Co. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19

Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,274 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 31 cases were announced Wednesday.

Of those cases, 1,050 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 51 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 141 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 250 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 176 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 239 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 186 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 107 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 70 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 39 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 3 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

There is free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in the county. The Boone County Administrative Campus will host free testing at the parking lot at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

