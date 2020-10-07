Belvidere Park District lays out possible plans for new aquatic center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -While pools were closed for the summer the Belvidere Park District has been busy drawing up plans and getting community feedback on a new aquatic facility.

The William Grady pool opened in 1939 and was then replaced in the 80′s, but has needed many temporary repairs. The park district conducted a survey and many say they are open to a new center with updated amenities and features. Prairie Fields is the recommended site for a new pool. Funding for the project, which leaders say wouldn’t be completed for up to five years, is still being discussed.

“The conflicts are very low, very, very minimal. We are neighbors with the Boone County Fairgrounds and just our site itself so any type of crowd issues or traffic issues, noise pollution, light pollution all of that would not be an issue,” said Belvidere Township Park District executive director Mark Pentecost.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.