Winnebago County Health Department evaluates mitigation strategies as positivity rate is now 10.5 percent

WCHD’s Dr. Sandra Martell says the community needs to work together and follow safety guidelines to move out of mitigation.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell say’s we’re moving in the wrong direction as COVID-19 cases continue to climb countywide.

“If there is no improvement and our positivity rate continues to climb or remain stable at this high rate additional mitigation measures may be put into place and I’ve been asked what those look like and those might further reduce capacity limits," said Martell.

New mitigation strategies for our region took effect over the weekend and Martell says the health department received complaints for 30 out of the 1,500 permitted businesses in Winnebago County.

“When you come down to it the majority did what they needed to do," said Martell.

Martell confirms 203 new COVID-19 cases and the county wide total now surpasses 6,600.

“Groups that continue to have those large gatherings, shoulder to shoulder, person to person, face coverings off you’re contributing to an overall increase in infection in the community," said Martell.

Martell says the entire community needs to step up saying the increasing infection rate could leave lasting effects throughout the region.

“This will impact larger and larger groups of businesses if we do not assist in this area, we will contribute to ongoing unemployment and increasing unemployment," said Martell.

The Winnebago County Health Department has a list of businesses who have received complaints against them on its website.

