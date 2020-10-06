Several charged in City Hall protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six people were arrested and charged Monday outside of Rockford City Hall.

Monday morning, police officers were called to Rockford City Hall after reports of complaints about a group of protesters blocking the south public entrance and alarming visitors and employees as they entered and exited the building, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Six people were arrested on various charges when they failed to relocate to a designated protest area, police said.

Dayna Schultz, 24 of Rockford, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, two counts of aggravated intimidation of a peace officer, two counts of resisting arrest and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Ariel Perez, 20 of Rockford was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing. Aija Penix, 32, of Rockford, criminal trespass and obstructing. Ashley Karsten, 22 of Rockford, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Antar Baker, 45 of Rockford, was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing. Leslie Rolfe, 29 of Rockford, was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.