Advertisement

Several charged in City Hall protest

Six people were arrested on various charges when they failed to relocate to a designated protest area, police said.
Arrest
Arrest(MGN Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six people were arrested and charged Monday outside of Rockford City Hall.

Monday morning, police officers were called to Rockford City Hall after reports of complaints about a group of protesters blocking the south public entrance and alarming visitors and employees as they entered and exited the building, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Six people were arrested on various charges when they failed to relocate to a designated protest area, police said.

Dayna Schultz, 24 of Rockford, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, two counts of aggravated intimidation of a peace officer, two counts of resisting arrest and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Ariel Perez, 20 of Rockford was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing. Aija Penix, 32, of Rockford, criminal trespass and obstructing. Ashley Karsten, 22 of Rockford, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Antar Baker, 45 of Rockford, was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing. Leslie Rolfe, 29 of Rockford, was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony sponsors Breast Cancer Awareness event

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
To self-schedule your mammogram online, use OSF MyChart.

News

Boone Co. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 1,035 have recovered and 24 have died.

News

Reopen Rock Task Force asks local business to take ‘Stay Safe Pledge’

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
To register for the Stay Safe pledge program, businesses complete a brief form online.

News

City of Rockford announces trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Carry hand sanitizer with you and stay home if you are sick,” according to the city of Rockford.

Latest News

News

Ill. adds 1,617 COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4 percent.

News

Public health officials in Illinois urge everyone to get flu vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The more people vaccinated against flu, the more people protected from flu, according to the IDPH.

News

Anheuser-Busch donates 375K ounces of hand sanitizer in support of state elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘We’re happy to help ensure it is a clean and safe election for voters. Thank you for voting!’

News

Rockford University releases fall enrollment numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This fall, Rockford University has 924 full-time undergraduate students, a 10 percent increase year-over-year.

News

Beloit schools sticking with distance learning for Term 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Students in Beloit will not be returning to the classroom for at least the rest of the year..

News

Driver rescued after vehicle goes into water in Roscoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Witnesses say an employee from TruGreen Lawn Care saw the vehicle in the water.