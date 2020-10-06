Rockford University releases fall enrollment numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University shared the results of its 2020-21 enrollment, with increase in first-year and full-time enrollment.

The size of the freshman class increased 39 percent over last year, from 152 students to 212. This year’s first-year class marks the largest group of students in at least 30 years, according to the university.

“The demand for educators remains high nationally, and Rockford University is the region’s premier source of professional educators. Whether earning an initial teaching license or additional endorsements in high needs subjects like special education and bilingual education, students are choosing Rockford University’s bachelor’s and master’s degree programs because of their strength in outcomes,” Kimberlee Wagner, Ed.D., Chair, Department of Education said, “Additionally, partnerships with RPS 205 and the Belvidere School District encourage and support professional advancement for area teachers.”

This fall, Rockford University has 924 full-time undergraduate students, a 10 percent increase year-over-year. This matched enrollment figures from 2016, which was the largest number of full-time undergraduate students since 1994, the university said.

“We were gratified by the significant growth in new students coming to Rockford right out of high school this fall,” Dr. Eric Fulcomer, President, Rockford University said. “In the midst of a global pandemic, we saw increases in students from our region while also continuing to enroll students from across the country and around the world. It seems that word is getting out about the excellent education that our students receive, coupled with the success of our graduates.”

Rockford University also saw a year-over-year increase in its advanced education degrees. The Master of Arts in Teaching program had a 36 percent enrollment increase over 2019, and the Master of Education degree increased by 53 percent over last year.

“The uncertainty caused by the pandemic has resulted in many students reevaluating careers paths and determining that now is an ideal time to pursue a higher education. While certainly good for Rockford University, it also bodes well for our region. The growing number of full-time undergraduate students enrolled is an encouraging predictor for the region’s overall educational attainment level,” Michael Quinn, Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management said. “As importantly, our returning students recognize the excellent faculty at Rockford University, and the retention of our students underscore the confidence in the high level of education in a safe environment.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.