Rockford restaurants adapt to new dining restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lucha Cantina and Sam’s Pizza said they heavily rely on carryout orders to keep customers served during the pandemic, and now they are rolling with the punches and trying to stay creative.

“We don’t go negative here, we like to stay positive,” said Josh Binning, owner of Lucha Cantina.

Binning said he is not surprised by the new restrictions imposed by Governor J.B. Pritzker for Region 1, but said his business is ready for the changes.

“We wish that we were able for guests to come in,” Binning said. “We understand that we can’t right now, so we are going to really focus on brining the guests a great experience.”

Lucha Cantina served indoors for just a few weeks before stopping on Saturday. Binning adds that curbside service saved his business.

“Instead of saying, ‘Man I wish we could be doing something’, instead we say, ‘You know what, what can we do?’ and that gets us working on things.”

Binning said his restaurant is so accustomed to curbisde service that it will open a new restaurant initiative called Ranchero Pizza, which will operate out of Lucha Cantina.

“We are looking forward to seeing out guests come curbside.”

Sam’s Pizza in Rockord is another restaurant that is adapting. Sam’s Pizza never did open its indoor dining after restrictions first went into place, but said they will keep their focus on remodeling, as well as carry out and delivery services.

“We had to lay off some of the waitresses, but I feel for the resturants that have strictly dine-in,” said Jerry DiGiacomo, manager at Sam’s Pizza.

Ranchero Pizza launches Tuesday, serving customers starting at 4 p.m.

