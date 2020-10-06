Advertisement

Rockford restaurants adapt to new dining restrictions

Local restaurant owners are offering new services to stay afloat amid the new guidelines.
By Hope Salman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lucha Cantina and Sam’s Pizza said they heavily rely on carryout orders to keep customers served during the pandemic, and now they are rolling with the punches and trying to stay creative.

“We don’t go negative here, we like to stay positive,” said Josh Binning, owner of Lucha Cantina.

Binning said he is not surprised by the new restrictions imposed by Governor J.B. Pritzker for Region 1, but said his business is ready for the changes.

“We wish that we were able for guests to come in,” Binning said. “We understand that we can’t right now, so we are going to really focus on brining the guests a great experience.”

Lucha Cantina served indoors for just a few weeks before stopping on Saturday. Binning adds that curbside service saved his business.

“Instead of saying, ‘Man I wish we could be doing something’, instead we say, ‘You know what, what can we do?’ and that gets us working on things.”

Binning said his restaurant is so accustomed to curbisde service that it will open a new restaurant initiative called Ranchero Pizza, which will operate out of Lucha Cantina.

“We are looking forward to seeing out guests come curbside.”

Sam’s Pizza in Rockord is another restaurant that is adapting. Sam’s Pizza never did open its indoor dining after restrictions first went into place, but said they will keep their focus on remodeling, as well as carry out and delivery services.

“We had to lay off some of the waitresses, but I feel for the resturants that have strictly dine-in,” said Jerry DiGiacomo, manager at Sam’s Pizza.

Ranchero Pizza launches Tuesday, serving customers starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beloit schools sticking with distance learning for Term 2

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Students in Beloit will not be returning to the classroom for at least the rest of the year..

News

Driver rescued after vehicle goes into water in Roscoe

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Witnesses say an employee from TruGreen Lawn Care saw the vehicle in the water.

News

Beloit firefighter, other city employee test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city of Beloit has had a total of nine city employees to test positive for COVID-19 between May and Oct. 6.

News

Eastbound lanes on 4800 block of Spring Creek Road closed Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through all work zones.

Latest News

News

Winnebago County Health Department evaluates mitigation strategies, positivity rate reaches 10.5 percent

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Dr. Sandra Martell said the health department received complaints for 30 out of the 1,500 permitted businesses in Winnebago County.

News

51 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. since Saturday, additional death

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 1,017 have recovered and now 24 have died after the death of a 90-year-old.

News

Protesters search for answers after officer-involved shooting in Rockford

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Protesters have been at Rockford City Hall daily, asking for answers about a police shooting that happened Friday night.

News

RACVB unveils ‘To-Go Tuesdays’ to support local food, beverage establishments

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The 11-week, region-wide awareness campaign is designed to support the local food and beverage industry, according to the RACVB.

News

Belvidere Park District, Aquatics Needs Committee announce open house Oct. 6

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The first 50 attendees will receive a free Centennial Celebration glass, a 16 oz. pint size.

News

Stateline fire departments caution safety during Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
About a third of all house fires start in the kitchen, and electrical fires can start when an extension cord is overloaded.