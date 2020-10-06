Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools remote system ClassLink experiences nationwide outage

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The remote learning system the Rockford Public School District uses goes down nationwide, leaving dozens of remote learners in the dark.

“It sounds like there might be a backup plan in other districts that use the same technology," Parent Brian Wallheimer said. "If that’s available I hope Rockford figures something like that out so that if this happens again our students know what to do.”

Wallheimer’s daughter Ellie is a student at Eisenhower Middle School, she learns remotely two days a week, but Tuesday morning she could not access her online lesson plans.

“She started to work on things and then ClassLink kicked her out and she wasn’t able to log back in," Wallheimer said.

Schools across the region use different programs for remote learning, but some schools have backup plans if technology fails.

“We’re blessed at Summit to have staffing that would allow us to be able to very quickly and efficiently shift to a paper-based system, and get those materials delivered to students in a pretty efficient way," Executive Director of Regional Alternative Programs at the Boone-Winnebago Regional Office of Education Carlie Roeschley said.

Summit Academy teaches students from all across Winnebago and Boone county and has synchronous classes, which means students at home learn at the same time as those in the classroom, but at Rockford Lutheran, they are focused on what students learn not when.

“Every day there is an educational objective, there’s a pool of resources and then there’s an assessment to see whether or not that objective has been met," Executive Director at Rockford Lutheran Don Gillingham said. "In a worst-case scenario, if we were down it, would be like a digital snow day.”

Officials with the Rockford Public School District say they are still waiting for more information from ClassLink about the outage.

